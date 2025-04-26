Microsoft will now let you swear freely while voice typing
What's the story
Microsoft is adding a new feature in Windows 11 - the ability to disable the profanity filter in voice typing.
The tech giant has started testing the feature with Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channel, offering a new toggle within voice typing settings.
The option lets users decide if their explicit language is censored or transcribed as spoken.
New feature
Microsoft also introduces 'Click to do' feature
Along with the profanity filter adjustment, Microsoft is also bringing a new feature, "Click to Do," for Surface Pen users.
The capability would let users assign certain actions for text or images on their screen by clicking the stylus button.
These include summarizing text or quickly removing an object from an image.
The Click to Do feature started rolling out today and is being tested with Windows Insiders.
Recall
Microsoft has launched Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs
Microsoft has officially launched the Recall feature, almost a year after announcing it.
The feature is only available on Copilot+ PCs at the moment, a special category of Windows 11 systems sold in the last year.
Recall captures screenshots of everything you do on your PC, continuously, and stores them in a searchable database.