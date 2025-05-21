Here's why Microsoft's Xbox mobile store is not live yet
What's the story
Microsoft postponed the launch of its new Xbox mobile gaming store, which was slated for July 2024, because of Apple's policies.
The tech giant recently filed an amicus brief (a legal document) in support of Epic Games' ongoing battle with Apple over App Store rules.
The brief counters Apple's move to overturn a ruling, allowing developers like Epic Games to advertise alternative payment methods in their apps without paying extra to Apple.
Store launch
Microsoft's plans for Xbox mobile store
The ongoing legal battle has given Fortnite a way back into the US App Store, allowing Epic to advertise its own payment system in the game.
Microsoft had planned to do the same for its Xbox mobile store, but alleges Apple has blocked the move.
The company said, "The district court's injunction allows Apple to maintain its in-app exclusivity but at least should have enabled Microsoft to offer consumers a workable solution."
Legal hurdles
Apple's policies hinder Xbox mobile store launch
Microsoft's amicus brief also highlights how Apple's anti-steering policies affect its business.
These rules limit Microsoft's ability to communicate with users and forces it to charge higher costs than it did before the injunction.
The court ruling now allows Microsoft to launch its Xbox mobile store, but the company is keen to make sure that Apple's appeal against the decision doesn't go through.
App restrictions
Xbox mobile app impacted by Apple's policies
The court ruling also impacts Microsoft's main Xbox mobile app.
The company has long been looking to allow iOS users to purchase and stream games from the cloud or their other devices.
However, Apple's policies have restricted Microsoft's capability to provide these features together.
The injunction now opens the door for Microsoft to explore this possibility.