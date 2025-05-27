What's the story

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has deployed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to control protests at the Secretariat.

The protests were triggered by the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, which allows the government to dismiss employees for certain disciplinary violations without formal proceedings within 14 days.

The ordinance was issued by the president and gazetted on Sunday evening, shortly after staff voiced opposition.