What's the story

Bamboo occupies a special place in Japanese culture, representing strength, flexibility, and resilience.

The versatile plant serves as an essential component of the ecosystem and is also an inseparable part of a range of cultural practices and traditions.

From being used in the arts to its presence in spiritual beliefs, bamboo's impact is both far-reaching and deep-rooted.

Here are five interesting facts about bamboo's place in Japanese culture that illustrate its importance and versatility.