Why millions of young Chinese are paying to fake employment
What's the story
In China, a new trend is emerging as millions of young people are flocking to "pretend-to-work" offices.
These spaces offer an environment similar to traditional workplaces, complete with desks, Wi-Fi, coffee, and lunch.
The trend has gained traction in major cities like Beijing. People pay a daily fee of 30-50 yuan ($4-$7) for these services.
Some companies even go the extra mile by assigning fake tasks and conducting supervisory rounds to enhance the experience.
Reason
Why are people flocking to these spaces?
The trend of visiting "pretend-to-work" offices is mainly driven by the high unemployment rate in China.
The urban unemployment rate stood at 5.3% in Q1 2025, but youth unemployment was much higher at 16.5% for those aged 16-24 and 7.2% for those aged between 25 and 29 years.
This has led many young people to seek temporary solutions like these spaces as they navigate their job searches without facing uncomfortable questions from peers or family members about their employment status.
Effect
The impact of 'pretend-to-work' offices on job seekers
The rise of "pretend-to-work" offices has sparked debate among job seekers in China.
While some see it as a way to relieve psychological pressure, others believe it encourages job avoidance and delays entry into the labor market.
Despite their popularity, tracking the actual impact of these spaces is difficult as many operate informally and are not included in official records.
Case study
A closer look at a 'pretend-to-work' office
A visit by publisher EL PAÍS to one such "pretend-to-work" office in Beijing's Shuangjing neighborhood revealed its dual purpose as a small coworking space and law firm.
The facility had several meeting rooms and could accommodate up to 36 employees.
However, on the day of the visit, it was largely empty with only three people seemingly working while others were engaged in leisure activities like looking at their phones or playing games.