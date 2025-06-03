What's the story

In China, a new trend is emerging as millions of young people are flocking to "pretend-to-work" offices.

These spaces offer an environment similar to traditional workplaces, complete with desks, Wi-Fi, coffee, and lunch.

The trend has gained traction in major cities like Beijing. People pay a daily fee of 30-50 yuan ($4-$7) for these services.

Some companies even go the extra mile by assigning fake tasks and conducting supervisory rounds to enhance the experience.