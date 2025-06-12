What's the story

The United States has started a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq and allowed the voluntary departure of dependents of US personnel from several Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

The order will not affect a large number of personnel.

It is unclear what is triggering the abrupt shift in posture, but a defense official stated that United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring "developing tensions in the Middle East."