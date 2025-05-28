What's the story

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is working with local authorities to trace three Indian citizens who have gone missing after visiting Iran.

Per NDTV, the men have been identified as Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar), and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur).

They went missing on May 1 and lost all touch with their families on May 11.

"Family members....have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran," read a statement from the embassy.