3 Indians duped by travel agent, go missing in Iran
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Tehran is working with local authorities to trace three Indian citizens who have gone missing after visiting Iran.
Per NDTV, the men have been identified as Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar), and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur).
They went missing on May 1 and lost all touch with their families on May 11.
"Family members....have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran," read a statement from the embassy.
Urgent action
Embassy urges Iranian authorities for immediate investigation
The Indian mission has urged Iranian authorities to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.
"The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety ensured," it added.
The embassy has also assured that they are keeping the families of the missing Indians informed about all developments in this case.
Twitter Post
Cabinet minister Sirsa shares news
Deeply disturbed by the tragic situation of Jaspal Singh, Sampreet Singh and Amritpal Singh - three young men from Punjab who have been duped by a travel agent under the false promise of an Australian visa for Rs 18 Lakh and are now reportedly kidnapped in Iran, as confirmed by… pic.twitter.com/pecbuASfLH— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 28, 2025
Ongoing communication
The men were on their way to Australia
The NDTV report said that an agent in Punjab had promised to take the three men to Australia via the Dubai-Iran route.
However, they were abducted shortly after their arrival in Iran.
The families claim that the kidnappers demanded a ₹1 crore ransom.
Later, the kidnappers sent a video of the men being bound with yellow ropes and blood dripping from their arms, according to the families.
The agent who sent the men abroad has also reportedly gone missing.