US stops recommending COVID-19 vaccine for kids, pregnant women
United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women.
The announcement was made in a 58-second video posted on the social media platform X, where Kennedy described the decision as "one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to make America healthy again."
In the video, Kennedy was joined by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya.
"It's common sense and it's good science," Bhattacharya said in support of the decision.
However, this move could make it harder for parents to get their children vaccinated, as insurance companies may stop covering these shots due to a lack of CDC recommendation.
The announcement has been met with skepticism from public health experts.
According to NPR, Dr. Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics called it "concerning," saying it would confuse parents and medical professionals.
Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said he was "extremely disappointed" over removing vaccine recommendations during pregnancy due to COVID infection risks.
CDC's advisory committee has not voted on these changes
The revisions come just a week after they announced stricter COVID vaccination criteria, effectively limiting them to older individuals and those at high risk of serious illness.
Usually, the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices would meet and vote on modifications to the immunization schedule or recommendations for who should receive vaccines before the CDC's director made a final decision.
In this case, the committee has not voted on these modifications.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet only later this month to review vaccine recommendations.
Amid the backlash, Department of Health and Human Services press secretary Vianca N. Rodriguez Feliciano defended the decision in a statement, saying, "HHS and the CDC remain committed to gold standard science and to ensuring the health and well-being of all Americans—especially our nation's children."