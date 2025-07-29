Your ChatGPT conversations aren't private, warns OpenAI CEO Technology Jul 29, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about privacy when chatting with AI like ChatGPT.

Unlike talking to a therapist or lawyer, your conversations aren't legally protected.

As Altman put it, "If you go talk to ChatGPT about the most sensitive stuff and then there's a lawsuit or whatever, we could be required to produce that."