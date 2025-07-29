Next Article
Your ChatGPT conversations aren't private, warns OpenAI CEO
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about privacy when chatting with AI like ChatGPT.
Unlike talking to a therapist or lawyer, your conversations aren't legally protected.
As Altman put it, "If you go talk to ChatGPT about the most sensitive stuff and then there's a lawsuit or whatever, we could be required to produce that."
Altman on AI chat privacy
Altman highlights this as a significant privacy concern and thinks there should be legal protections for AI chats, just like with professionals who keep things confidential.
His comments come as OpenAI faces lawsuits and court orders to hold onto user data, adding pressure as they try to balance safety, privacy, and fast-changing tech.