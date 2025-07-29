AI tool that scans cars for damage is hurting renters
Hertz rolled out an AI tool called UVeye this April to spot car damage when you return a rental.
But instead of making things easier, customers say they're getting billed for tiny scratches or issues that weren't even there.
When they try to complain, staff just point to the "AI scanner" and offer little help, leaving people stuck with charges they can't easily dispute.
Sixt has also billed customers for old or minor damage
It's not just Hertz—Sixt's AI system has also hit renters with bills for old or minor damage.
Some folks have managed to get these fees reversed after a lot of back-and-forth, but it's raising big questions about how accurate and fair these AI tools really are.
The whole situation shows the rental industry's tech upgrades aren't always working out as promised, especially when it comes to transparency and accountability.