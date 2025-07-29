Next Article
Google Gemini gets new 'Tools' section on Android
Google is currently rolling out a new design for the Gemini homepage and prompt bar on Android.
Now, all those handy feature chips live in a "Tools" bottom sheet, which you can open by tapping an icon next to the plus button.
The prompt bar still sits at the bottom, so no big changes there.
Update splits Gemini's features into 3 main sections
The update splits Gemini's features into three main sections: Write (for emails and notes), Build (for websites and apps), and Research (for planning trips or comparing stuff).
Right now, only some beta users are seeing the redesign, but Google says it'll reach more people soon.
The navigation drawer update isn't out on stable yet—so hang tight if you don't see it right away!