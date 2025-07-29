AI is now powering crypto scams—up 456% in a year

AI has 'fully defeated' most authentication services, says expert

These new scams build on "pig butchering" frauds, where fake relationships are created with synthetic media before stealing crypto.

Experts think only around 15% of victims actually report these crimes, so the real numbers could be much higher.

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman even said this year that AI has already "fully defeated" most authentication services that humans rely on, making security tougher for everyone.

With AI tools like ChatGPT Agents getting more advanced, stopping these high-tech scams is becoming a serious challenge for authorities everywhere.