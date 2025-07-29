AI is now powering crypto scams—up 456% in a year
Crypto scams using artificial intelligence have jumped a massive 456% over the last year, says TRM Labs.
Scammers are now using AI-generated deepfake audio and video to pose as people you trust, tricking folks into sending money or giving up private info.
In 2024, the FBI got about 150,000 complaints about crypto scams—losses hit $3.9 billion in the US and $10.7 billion worldwide.
AI has 'fully defeated' most authentication services, says expert
These new scams build on "pig butchering" frauds, where fake relationships are created with synthetic media before stealing crypto.
Experts think only around 15% of victims actually report these crimes, so the real numbers could be much higher.
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman even said this year that AI has already "fully defeated" most authentication services that humans rely on, making security tougher for everyone.
With AI tools like ChatGPT Agents getting more advanced, stopping these high-tech scams is becoming a serious challenge for authorities everywhere.