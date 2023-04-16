Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Lara Dutta! Know about her fitness secrets

Apr 16, 2023

Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe Pageant in 2000

Lara Dutta turns 45 today! A popular actor in Hindi films, Dutta won the iconic Miss Universe Pageant in 2000 and Miss Intercontinental in 1997. A winner of several accolades, she is not only versatile but also one of the fittest artists in tinsel town as she is extremely dedicated to her diet and exercise routine. Check out the stunner's fitness and diet secrets.

Dutta works out for 90 minutes every day

The Houseful actor wakes up early in the morning and hits the gym to maintain her fitness and health. She manages to work out for at least 90 minutes every day and follows a three-day schedule each for her yoga practice and weight training. Besides that, the mum-of-one indulges in cardio six days a week to achieve her goals.

Yoga has kept the actor positive and mentally active

Dutta has been a yoga practitioner for 15 years. It has helped her strike a balance between work and personal life by uplifting her during the hard times. It also helped her lose postpartum weight. The beauty has also launched her DVD on yoga titled Heal With Lara. Dutta has a personal trainer who assists her with all her workout schedules.

Dutta prefers having a healthy and balanced diet

Dutta managed to visit the gym even during her pregnancy and performed light and appropriate exercises. The Billu actor also loves swimming in her free time to reduce her stress and feel relaxed. Dutta is a vegetarian and prefers having a healthy and balanced diet. She has several small meals throughout the day and loves sipping on coconut water, green tea, and protein shakes.

Here's what the actor eats in a day

Before going for her workout, the Partner actor has a cup of green tea with a banana or apple. Her post-workout snack usually includes wholewheat toast and egg whites or oats pancakes and green juice. She also loves including lots of fresh veggies and salads in her daily diet. She also sometimes has a healthy vegan chia pudding for breakfast.