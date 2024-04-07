Next Article

Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra discuss Bollywood discrimination

Is Bollywood fair? Erica Fernandes denies; Karan Kundrra offers hope

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 am Apr 07, 202403:00 am

What's the story Top television celebrities Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra recently discussed their contrasting experiences with "discrimination in Bollywood." The conversation took place during the promotion of their Amazon MiniTV series, Love Adhura. Fernandes revealed instances where she felt marginalized, especially at award ceremonies. On the contrary, her co-star, Kundrra, expressed his gratitude for being treated well while shooting Mubarakan and even otherwise.

Fernandes's experience

'I've experienced it': Fernandes expressed discontent over industry discrimination

Speaking to the Indian Express, Fernandes specifically mentioned feeling sidelined at award functions. She pointed out, "I have faced it, I have seen it at award functions also, big names have done it. I have experienced it." "In Hollywood, TV and films are both called Hollywood then why is there a differentiation here? Actors themselves have created that differentiation. But it differs from person to person," she added.

Kundrra's perspective

Kundrra recounted positive Bollywood experiences

In contrast to Fernandes, Kundrra shared positive experiences. He recounted working on Mubarakan with industry veterans like Anil Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah, stating, "When I was there, no one from Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Sir, or Ratna Mam was discriminating." "There were times when Anil Kapoor came and told me I killed it. This was my second film with Pawan Malhotra and he told me how you TV guys do it."

Discrimination theory

Kundrra's take on discrimination in the industry

Further offering his perspective on the issue of discrimination, Kundrra suggested that those who haven't achieved success themselves are more likely to discriminate. "There have been times when Anil sir has asked me how to stay relevant." He added, "People who have made it don't talk about all this, it is only those who have not made it and don't want you to make it, are going to be talking about it."

Career highlights

Both celebrities have come a long way in their careers!

Kundrra, who made his acting debut on Ektaa Kapoor's popular TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009, went on to feature in several TV series including Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Dil Hi Toh Hai. He recently graced the big screen in Bhumi Pednekar-led Thank You For Coming. Conversely, Fernandes—recognized for her portrayal of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay—has worked in some films in the South. Her Bollywood stint began with Babloo Happy Hai in 2014.