Next Article

Watch these masala movies

Add these Bollywood masala blockbusters to your watchlist

By Anujj Trehaan 02:10 am Mar 28, 202402:10 am

What's the story Bollywood's masala blockbusters are a dynamic fusion of action, comedy, romance, and drama. These films have not only enthralled audiences with their grand storytelling but also become cultural landmarks in Indian cinema. This article showcases five iconic movies that epitomize the genre, each one a reflection of the masala formula's power to engage and captivate its viewers with a rich cinematic experience.

Film 1

'Sholay'

Released in 1975, Sholay is an epic that transcends time. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, it features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as two charming outlaws. With its memorable dialogues, iconic characters like Gabbar Singh, and a mix of laughter and tears, Sholay remains a benchmark for Bollywood masala films.

Film 2

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Released in 1995 and directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) redefined the romantic drama genre. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who became icons of on-screen romance through their characters, Raj and Simran. Their captivating love story, overcoming formidable challenges, continues to touch hearts, establishing DDLJ as one of Indian cinema's most enduring films.

Film 3

'Dabangg'

In 2010, Dabangg marked the return of Bollywood's classic masala genre with a contemporary edge. Salman Khan stars as Chulbul Pandey, a valiant cop with a compassionate core. The film balances intense action sequences with poignant moments, showcasing Khan's range. Its box office triumph led to sequels, underscoring the timeless charm of this high-spirited cinematic style.

Film 4

'Gadar'

Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha tells a powerful tale of love transcending borders. Sunny Deol's portrayal of Tara Singh, who fights for his love, Sakina, played by Ameesha Patel, struck a chord with audiences nationwide. Its dramatic narrative combined with patriotic fervor made it an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Film 5

'Singham'

Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty in 2011, stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham—an honest cop battling corruption with valor and integrity. This film revitalized the action genre within Bollywood masala movies through its gripping storyline and Devgn's compelling performance. It also set off a trend for police-centric dramas that continue to be popular among audiences today.