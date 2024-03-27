Next Article

Ahreum recently posted pictures claiming domestic abuse

K-pop star continues to be unconscious after suspected suicide attempt

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:00 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Ahreum, previously a member of the South Korean girl group T-ara, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (local time) due to a suspected suicide attempt. Her fiancé confirmed the news via an Instagram Story, thanking fans for their support and asking for privacy during this challenging time. He stated, "A person is in pain and unconscious... Please refrain. I beg of you. I pray Ahreum will be okay."

Personal journey

Ahreum's life after T-ara and marital challenges

After her stint with the K-pop band T-ara from mid-2012 to mid-2013, Ahreum embarked on a new career path. She later tied the knot with a businessman and became a mother to two boys. However, her marriage was fraught with conflict, as disclosed on the show Between Marriage and Divorce. In December 2023, Ahreum declared her intention to divorce her husband and revealed plans to wed her current partner, an acclaimed scriptwriter.

Accusations

She had disclosed domestic abuse experience

Recently, the former K-pop idol posted unsettling images of injuries sustained by her children, accusing her ex-husband of abuse. She also shared a photo of herself bearing facial wounds and wearing torn clothes, exposing instances of domestic violence she had suffered. The pictures, which Ahreum posted on social media, surfaced on Monday. More details on Ahreum's health are currently awaited.

Scam

A fraudster tried to extort money using Ahreum's name

Ahreum also took to social media to let her fans and followers know that someone was extorting money by using her name a few days back. She wrote, "Someone is extorting money by using my name. I'm currently in the hospital, but I have no problems with money right now. Since yesterday, my phone was taken away, and they've been acting like they're me. I was looking out for fraud and became sure of it, so I called the police."

Helpline

Seek help if you're fighting suicidal thoughts

Ever since Ahreum's suspected suicide made headlines, fans of the K-pop star have been worried about her health. The alleged incident has also brought the focus to mental health. If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.