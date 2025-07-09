Ryan Reynolds is a household name, one that has won hearts with his versatility and charm. He has taken up roles that have left a mark on the film industry. Be it action or comedy, Reynolds has proven his prowess in them all. Here's a look at five iconic roles that defined his career and made him a beloved actor.

Antihero role 'Deadpool': A game-changer In Deadpool, Reynolds brought the Marvel antihero to life with unmatched wit and humor. The film was a massive success, collecting millions worldwide. His portrayal of Wade Wilson was praised for its authenticity and impeccable comedic timing, making it one of his most memorable roles. The character's unique blend of sarcasm and action struck a chord LRH chord with audiences globally.

Romantic lead 'The Proposal': Romantic comedy success In The Proposal, Reynolds starred alongside Sandra Bullock in this hit romantic comedy. Playing Andrew Paxton, he gave a performance that was full of charm and humor. The movie grossed over $317 million globally, proving that he can shine in romantic comedies just as much as action ones.

Intense role 'Buried': A thrilling performance Buried gave Reynolds an intense character to play. He was Paul Conroy, a man buried underground and left with little help. The movie proved his mettle as a dramatic actor, as he took the entire film on his shoulders, literally. His performance was lauded by critics for its depth and intensity.

Voice acting role 'Detective Pikachu': Family-friendly fun In Detective Pikachu, Reynolds lent his voice to the titular character, bringing a healthy dose of humor and personality to this family-friendly affair. The movie was well-received by audiences of all ages, earning over $433 million globally. His voice acting brought an extra layer of entertainment value to this beloved live-action adaptation.