NZ's Tim Southee becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats

Southee now owns 125 T20I scalps (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Veteran seamer Tim Southee punched figures worth 3/6 against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Saturday's Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup. The effort saw Australia fold on 111/10, thereby recording an 89-run defeat at the SCG. In the process, Southee became the highest-wicket taker in the history of T20I cricket, steering clear of Shakib Al Hasan. We decode his T20I numbers.

Feat Leading wicket-taker in T20I history

Southee's (3/6) heroics with the ball raced him to 125 scalps in the format, averaging 24.08. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm quick steered clear of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (122) to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Spin wizard Rashid Khan (118), Lasith Malinga (107), and Ish Sodhi (104) follow suit.