In short Simplifying... In short The Chandipura Virus, spread by sandflies and other insects, is causing concern due to its severe symptoms similar to encephalitis, including brain inflammation, seizures, and even death, primarily in children under 15.

In response, health departments are ramping up surveillance, identifying high-risk areas, and promoting preventive measures like insect repellents and protective clothing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deadly Chandipura virus outbreak in India

Chandipura virus outbreak: Toll rises; symptoms to watch out for

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:03 pm Jul 24, 202401:03 pm

What's the story The deadly Chandipura Virus (CHPV) outbreak has claimed 32 lives, primarily children and teenagers. First identified in Maharashtra in 1965, the virus has now infected over 80 individuals in Gujarat. Reports of the virus have also emerged from neighboring states Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This outbreak is considered the most severe in two decades, surpassing a major outbreak in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in 2003 that resulted in 183 fatalities among children.

Virus details

Transmission and diagnosis

The Chandipura Virus, belonging to the Rhabdoviridae family, is primarily transmitted by sandflies in tropical and subtropical regions. Mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects can also spread the virus. According to Dr Vasant Khalatkar, Chief of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), "Diagnosing CHPV can be challenging as it's not routinely included in encephalitis syndrome screenings."

Disease impact

Symptoms, impact of Chandipura virus infection

The symptoms of Chandipura Virus are similar to encephalitis, causing brain inflammation that leads to headaches, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion, and seizures. Other symptoms include fever, convulsions, vomiting and nausea, neurological deficits, signs of meningeal irritation, altered mental state and diarrhea. The virus primarily affects children under 15 years of age and is a significant public health concern due to its potential for severe outcomes including seizures, coma and death.

State measures

State response to the outbreak

In response to the outbreak, health departments of affected states have issued advisories to strengthen comprehensive epidemiological, environmental, and entomological surveillance. Officials are identifying sandfly-prone areas as sensitive and conducting house-to-house insecticide spraying. Preventive measures against Chandipura Virus include reducing exposure to sandfly bites and controlling sandflies through environmental control, use of insect repellents, bed nets, window screens, and protective clothing.