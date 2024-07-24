In short Simplifying... In short YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been summoned by a Delhi court over a defamation case filed by Nakhua, who claims Rathee's video tarnished his reputation by portraying him as a violent troll.

The court has scheduled a hearing for August 6, 2024, and has issued a notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua's request for interim relief. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi court summons YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Delhi court summons YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation case

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:28 pm Jul 24, 202412:28 pm

What's the story YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been summoned by a Delhi court in connection with a defamation case. The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, who alleges that Rathee defamed him in one of his YouTube videos. District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court issued the summon on July 19, following claims that Rathee referred to Nakhua as a "violent and abusive" troll.

Hearing date

Court schedules hearing, issues notice to Rathee

The court has also issued a notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua's plea for interim relief and has scheduled the hearing for August 6. The court order stated, "Issue summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants, subject to steps by all modes i.e. PF & RC/Speed Post/ Approved Courier including electronic mode for August 6, 2024."

Defamation claim

Nakhua alleges damage to reputation by Rathee's video

In his plea, Nakhua alleges that Rathee made bold and unsubstantiated claims in his video. He argues that these allegations lack any justification and have the potential to harm his reputation. Nakhua further stated, "That through this cunningly crafted video, a deliberate campaign to besmirch my integrity and reputation is apparent."