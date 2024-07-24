Delhi court summons YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation case
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been summoned by a Delhi court in connection with a defamation case. The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, who alleges that Rathee defamed him in one of his YouTube videos. District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court issued the summon on July 19, following claims that Rathee referred to Nakhua as a "violent and abusive" troll.
Court schedules hearing, issues notice to Rathee
The court has also issued a notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua's plea for interim relief and has scheduled the hearing for August 6. The court order stated, "Issue summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants, subject to steps by all modes i.e. PF & RC/Speed Post/ Approved Courier including electronic mode for August 6, 2024."
Nakhua alleges damage to reputation by Rathee's video
In his plea, Nakhua alleges that Rathee made bold and unsubstantiated claims in his video. He argues that these allegations lack any justification and have the potential to harm his reputation. Nakhua further stated, "That through this cunningly crafted video, a deliberate campaign to besmirch my integrity and reputation is apparent."