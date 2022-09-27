World

Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi, world leaders pay respects

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 27, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Shinzo Abe's widow Akie Abe entered the Tokyo Hall carrying his ashes as thousands of mourners gathered around.

A mourning Japan remembered its former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday at his state funeral processions in Tokyo. Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the ceremony to pay their respects. Abe, who served as Japan's PM for about nine years and is known to have to have reshaped the country's foreign policy, was assassinated on July 8.

Context Why does this story matter?

The assassination of Abe, who was shot dead from close range with a homemade gun, had baffled Japan.

Many wondered how a person could acquire a gun in one of the safest nations in the world and shoot at such an esteemed political figure.

Despite the fact that the assassin was quickly captured and taken by police for questioning, the incident caused widespread outrage.

Ceremony Abe's funeral held at Tokyo Hall

The controversial state funeral began at 2:00 pm (10:30 am IST) on Tuesday and is being attended by over 100 world leaders. Abe's widow Akie entered Tokyo Hall carrying his ashes as thousands of mourners gathered around. As the ceremony commenced, a 19-gun salute was sounded to pay respects to the ex-prime minister. However, expenses of the state funeral have triggered a massive backlash.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ivap1YrH6T — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022