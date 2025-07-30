NISAR: World's costliest Earth-observation satellite built by India, US launched

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar ( NISAR ) satellite, a joint Earth observation mission between India and the US, has finally been launched. The payload took off aboard ISRO's GSLV-F16 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This collaborative effort between the two agencies will provide high-resolution, all-weather imagery for disaster management and climate monitoring purposes.

Strategic partnership A historic collaboration between NASA and ISRO NISAR is the first major Earth observation satellite to be jointly developed by the US and India. The mission is a testament to a 10-year-long strategic partnership between NASA and ISRO, showcasing how international cooperation can produce cutting-edge science with global impact. The satellite combines NASA's L-band radar, that is capable of penetrating vegetation and forest canopies, with ISRO's S-band radar for monitoring soil and surface changes.

Advanced technology NISAR's capabilities and potential impact NISAR is designed to revolutionize our understanding of environmental and geological changes. It can provide high-resolution, all-weather, day-and-night imagery for continuous monitoring of Earth's surface. With a swath width of 242km and the powerful SweepSAR technology, NISAR will detect minute surface deformations as minute as a centimeter. This makes it a game-changer in disaster management, climate monitoring, agricultural forecasting, urban planning, and biodiversity conservation.

Data accessibility Open data access for global good ISRO and NASA have promised to make NISAR's data publicly available within one to two days of capture, especially for urgent events. This open-data policy will be particularly beneficial for developing countries that do not have access to advanced Earth observation systems. The mission also marks a technical milestone for ISRO as it will be the first time a GSLV rocket will place a satellite into Sun-synchronous polar orbit.