Another interstellar comet is approaching us: When will it appear?

Path prediction

Comet to be visible until September

3I/ATLAS is hurtling toward the Sun at a speed of 59km/s. It will make its closest approach to the Sun in late October, passing closer to Mars than Earth at a safe distance of 240 million kilometers away. The comet will be visible through telescopes until September, after which it will get too close to the Sun for observation. It is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December for further study.