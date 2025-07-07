Could humans colonize Mars in 15 years? ESA says yes

The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish human settlements on Mars within the next 15 years. The vision, detailed in ESA's report "Technology 2040: A Vision for the European Space Agency," includes self-sustaining habitats, AI-driven farming systems, and autonomous infrastructure on Mars, the Moon, and beyond. The agency says that space is no longer a frontier but a territory critical for scientific, economic, and environmental progress.

Habitat design Self-sustaining habitats and AI-driven farming systems ESA plans futuristic indoor habitats made of heat-reflective, radiation-shielding materials. These "space oases" would have with smart sensors, autonomous AI systems, and robotic assistants to monitor the environment and handle daily tasks. The habitats will be entirely self-sustaining, generating power, recycling waste, and growing crops such as potatoes and leafy greens in controlled greenhouse modules.

Space manufacturing Manufacturing large space structures in orbit The ESA's 2040 roadmap also includes plans for manufacturing large space structures such as satellites and telescopes in orbit or on celestial bodies like the Moon. This would bypass the current limitations of spacecraft size imposed by launch vehicles. By building infrastructure in space, ESA hopes to create new commercial opportunities and scientific advancements while reducing reliance on Earth-based resupply missions.

Sustainability efforts Circular economy model to minimize waste ESA also plans using space debris as raw material, adopting a circular economy model to minimize waste and build sustainable systems in orbit. The agency envisions AI-powered spacecraft that could operate autonomously without human intervention, speeding up space operations. However, despite the inspiring vision, ESA acknowledges the technical and logistical challenges ahead of this ambitious plan.