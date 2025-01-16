NFL: Ranking the MVP candidates post the Wild card games
What's the story
On February 6, the NFL Honors in New Orleans will reveal the 2024 MVP.
While one player stands as the clear favorite, three others have made strong cases for the prestigious award.
As the playoffs heat up, the MVP race narrows, and the Wild Card round offered further clarity.
Let's break down the top candidates vying for the NFL's highest individual honor.
#1
Josh Allen - QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen powered the Bills to the NFL's second-highest scoring average (30.9 PPG) this season with 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a career-low 1.2% interception rate.
Adding 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores, Allen's improved decision-making led to dominant wins.
In the playoffs, he shined with 272 yards, two touchdowns, and a 135.4 passer rating, solidifying his MVP case.
#2
Lamar Jackson - QB, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson ranks second in MVP odds, with impressive numbers: 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and a career-high 8.6% touchdown rate.
He also posted a career-low four interceptions. Jackson helped Baltimore average 30.5 points per game, just behind the Bills.
Meanwhile, in their head-to-head, the Ravens triumphed 35-10, highlighting Jackson's ability to outshine Allen in offensive production, especially in the postseason (175 yards, 2 TDs).
#3
Saquon Barkley - RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley's remarkable 2024 season, with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, solidifies his spot in the MVP conversation, though he remains behind quarterbacks Allen and Jackson.
Notably, Barkley became just the ninth player to reach 2,000 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.
However, despite his stellar performance, he's more likely to claim Offensive Player of the Year honors and not the MVP award.
#4
Joe Burrow - QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow's impressive 2024-25 season, with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, would typically make him a strong MVP contender.
However, despite his stellar performance, the Bengals' slow start and failure to reach the playoffs hurt his chances.
With strong seasons from Allen and Jackson, Burrow's MVP odds remain slim, even though he led the league in passing and touchdowns.
#5
Jared Goff - QB, Detroit Lions
Goff led Detroit to the NFC's best record (15-2) and finished second in passing yards (4,629) and yards per attempt (8.6), ranking fourth in touchdowns (37).
Despite this impressive performance, his MVP odds are slim, reflecting the significant gap between him and the top contenders like Allen and Jackson.
Although Goff was a strong passer, it wasn't enough to compete with the front-runners.