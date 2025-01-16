#ThisDayThatYear: Cowboys set Super Bowl rushing record with 252 yards
On January 16, 1972, the Dallas Cowboys made history with a dominant Super Bowl performance, setting a record for the then-most rushing yards in the big game.
With 252 total rushing yards, the Cowboys powered their way to a 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI, solidifying their place as one of the most formidable teams in NFL history.
Game recap
Cowboys obliterate Dolphins to claim first Super Bowl title
On January 16, 1972, the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl, defeating the Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys set records for most rushing yards (252), most first downs (23), and fewest points allowed (3).
Additionally, quarterback Roger Staubach, who threw two touchdown passes, was named MVP.
The game played in unseasonably cold 39°F weather, marked Dallas' first professional championship.
Record
Cowboys set a then-Super Bowl record with 252 rushing yards
The Cowboys' record of 252 rushing yards stood for five years until it was broken by the Oakland Raiders who put up 266 yards.
The Raiders managed this vs the Minnesota Vikings in their Super Bowl XI win.
Meanwhile, during Super Bowl VI, Dallas managed 48 rushing attempts with an average of 5.3 yards per rush totaling 252 rushing yards.
Season recap - Cowboys
Highlights from the Cowboys' first Super Bowl championship season
The 1971 Cowboys, in their 12th NFL season, finished with an 11-3 regular season record.
They led the NFL with 406 points scored and allowed 222.
Additionally, the Cowboys claimed their sixth consecutive first-place finish and second NFC championship, defeating Miami 24-3 in Super Bowl VI to win their first title.
Notably, they were also the first NFC team to win the title post-merger.
Most rushing yards
Teams with the most rushing yards in the Super Bowl
The Washington Redskins dominate the list of teams with the most rushing yards in Super Bowl history, with 280 yards (Super Bowl XXII, 1988) and 276 yards (Super Bowl XVII, 1983).
Other top performances include the Raiders with 266 yards (Super Bowl XI, 1977), the Cowboys with 252 yards (Super Bowl VI, 1972), and the Pittsburgh Steelers with 249 yards (Super Bowl IX, 1975).