What's the story

On January 16, 2019, Stephen Curry etched his name into NBA history, becoming the first player to score 8+ three-pointers in three consecutive games.

Known for redefining long-range shooting, Curry's hot streak showcased his unparalleled skill and precision.

The feat added another milestone to his storied career, solidifying his legacy as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

Here's more about the same.