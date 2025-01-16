#ThisDayThatYear: Curry makes history with three straight 8+ three-pointer game
On January 16, 2019, Stephen Curry etched his name into NBA history, becoming the first player to score 8+ three-pointers in three consecutive games.
Known for redefining long-range shooting, Curry's hot streak showcased his unparalleled skill and precision.
The feat added another milestone to his storied career, solidifying his legacy as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.
Game recap
Warriors set franchise record and secure sixth consecutive win
Curry dazzled with 41 points, including nine 3-pointers, making NBA history as the first player to hit eight or more threes in three straight games.
The Golden State Warriors overcame a 17-point deficit, with Kevin Durant adding 30 points and 15 rebounds.
Anthony Davis led the New Orleans Pelicans with 30 points and 18 rebounds.
Golden State set a franchise record with 24 threes.
Record recap
Curry becomes first with three consecutive games scoring 8+ three-pointers
The Warriors' star point guard scripted NBA history with his impressive scoring accuracy from behind the arc
His first game with 8+ threes was during a win against the Dallas Mavericks (11 three-pointers off 19).
His next second game with the same stats was vs the Denver Nuggets (eight three-pointers off 13).
Notably, his record-setting game was a win against the Pelicans (nine three-pointers).
Most games with 8+ threes
Top five players managing most games with 8+ threes
Curry leads the NBA with an astounding 86 games featuring 8+ three-pointers, far surpassing Damian Lillard's 31.
Meanwhile, Klay Thompson ranks third with 24 such performances, followed by James Harden with 22, and J.R. Smith with 14.
Curry's remarkable consistency and efficiency highlight his dominance, as he continues to redefine long-range shooting and cement his legacy as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history.