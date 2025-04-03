The upcoming fine comes after a lengthy investigation that determined ByteDance violated the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The investigation found that the company transferred data to China for its engineers to access, breaching EU privacy laws.

TikTok can appeal this decision in Irish courts if it chooses to do so.

Notably, the penalty could be one of the largest ever imposed by the Irish DPC, after fines of €746 million against Amazon and €1.2 billion against Meta.