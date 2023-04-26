Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 26

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 26

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 26, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

The redeem codes provide free access to the exclusive rewards (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game, which was released in September 2021. What makes the game all the more interesting is the extensive range of additional in-game items that are provided on a daily basis. The extra collectibles can be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free by means of redeem codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is banned in India at present.

The gaming policies, including the free rewards redemption program, improved gameplay, as well as frequent updates have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The game is currently limited to the Android platform.

There are some rules for redeeming the free codes

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, users must log in using their official credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric codes are time sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. Each redeem code can be accessed only once per player. The codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and the official rewards redemption website.

The rewards include loot crates, royale vouchers, and more

The exclusive rewards in Free Fire MAX equip players during combat and enable them to achieve better scoreboard rankings. The in-game items include diamonds, pets, loot crates, royale vouchers, protective gear, costumes, premium bundles, and more.

Here are the codes for April 26

Check out the codes for today: 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48. V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

Here's what you have to do to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your registered Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, Facebook, or VK credentials. Now, copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and select "Confirm" and then click "Ok." Following every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.