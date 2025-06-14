What's the story

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh will be released in theaters on Baisakhi in April 2026.

The untitled project is a "charming story of love and longing" and marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 hit Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.