Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali's next to release in April 2026
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh will be released in theaters on Baisakhi in April 2026.
The untitled project is a "charming story of love and longing" and marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 hit Amar Singh Chamkila.
The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.
Director's statement
'Can love really be lost?': Ali
Ali said in a statement, "Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country."
He added that the movie aims to offer a "touching cinematic experience" through its contemporary and witty narrative.
Music collaboration
The film will have music by AR Rahman
The film will see the reunion of Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The trio has previously worked on memorable soundtracks for films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar.
"As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you," the statement added.
The movie will go on floors in August this year.
Plot
The film will reportedly be a period drama
Per Mid-Day, "Set in the 1940s, the movie looks at Partition and its after-effects from the lens of two lovers."
"While Sharvari plays the young female lead opposite Vedang, Imtiaz is in talks with two more leading ladies for other prominent roles as the film revolves around different generations of families."
"Designer Sheetal Sharma, who worked on Imtiaz's last film Chamkila [2024], has been roped in for the period drama."