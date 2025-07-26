'Thama': Varun-Ayushmann's face-off to be a 'visual spectacle'

The Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe, which recently tasted success with Stree 2 (2024), is all set for its next release, Thama. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna , along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal . Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya (2024) fame, the film will also see Varun Dhawan reprising his role as Bhediya from Bhediya (2022). Now, more details about Dhawan's role have come to light.

Plot twist Khurrana to face off against Dhawan A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Dhawan will be seen in a face-off with Khurrana, who plays a vampire. "The werewolf vs vampire enmity is a common trope for a long time. Blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has taken this aspect in his upcoming release." "Aditya Sarpotdar has canned it in a massive way and the action sequence between the two is expected to be a visual spectacle in terms of VFX and scale."

Role details Dhawan has shot for 6 days The source also told the outlet, "Varun Dhawan has a lot more screen time in Thama than in Stree 2." "Even in Stree 2, he was a highlight and here, the makers have ensured that the impact of his performance is many notches higher." "He shot for as many as six days which clearly indicates how crucial he is to the narrative."

Universe expansion 'Thama' will set up 'Bhediya 2' Interestingly, Thama is expected to give a hint about Bhediya 2, which is one of the upcoming films in Maddock's horror-comedy universe. Bhediya 2 was originally scheduled for release on August 14, 2026, but will likely be pushed due to delays. A new date for this film and other universe films like Shakti Shalini and Chamunda will also be announced soon.