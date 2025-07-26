Raj B Shetty's 'Su from So' sells 75K tickets online Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

"Su from So," the latest Kannada film by JP Thuminad and Raj B Shetty, is off to a flying start—selling nearly 75,000 tickets online on its first day.

The buzz is so strong that Bengaluru theaters had to add 7am shows (usually only for the biggest stars).

Even with tough competition from "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," this movie's clearly struck a chord with fans.