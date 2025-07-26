'Kaithi' director Lokesh Kanagaraj to act in Arun Matheswaran's film

Kanagaraj is keen on acting, especially in action films

Kanagaraj is interested in trying out acting, especially in action films.

While his Ilaiyaraaja biopic starring Dhanush is delayed, he's using this time to chase his acting dream before starting Kaithi 2.

Plus, his big film Coolie—featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan—hits theaters August 14, with its trailer dropping August 2.