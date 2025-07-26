Next Article
'Kaithi' director Lokesh Kanagaraj to act in Arun Matheswaran's film
Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director known for Kaithi and Master, is stepping in front of the camera for his first acting role.
He's teaming up with Arun Matheswaran (of Rocky fame) after a creative chat at a birthday party sparked the idea.
Kanagaraj is keen on acting, especially in action films
Kanagaraj is interested in trying out acting, especially in action films.
While his Ilaiyaraaja biopic starring Dhanush is delayed, he's using this time to chase his acting dream before starting Kaithi 2.
Plus, his big film Coolie—featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan—hits theaters August 14, with its trailer dropping August 2.