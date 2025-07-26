'Moh' on Apple TV: Sargun-Mehta Gitaz's complicated romance explored Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Looking for something new to stream? Moh, a Punjabi romantic drama starring Sargun Mehta and Gitaz Bindrakhia, just dropped on Apple TV.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film explores a complicated relationship between a woman and a younger guy.

Though it came out in 2022 to good reviews, it didn't do well at the box office.