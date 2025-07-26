Next Article
'Moh' on Apple TV: Sargun-Mehta Gitaz's complicated romance explored
Looking for something new to stream? Moh, a Punjabi romantic drama starring Sargun Mehta and Gitaz Bindrakhia, just dropped on Apple TV.
Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film explores a complicated relationship between a woman and a younger guy.
Though it came out in 2022 to good reviews, it didn't do well at the box office.
The film tanked at the box office despite good reviews
Moh also features Amrit Amby, Prabh Bains, and more in key roles.
Despite its ₹6cr budget, it only earned ₹3.8cr worldwide.
Fun fact: Sargun's husband Ravi Dubey called Moh a "masterpiece" on Instagram and is excited that more people can finally watch it online.