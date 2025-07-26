Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets U/A certificate, releasing on July 31
Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Kingdom just got its U/A certificate and is finally set to hit theaters on July 31.
The movie was delayed from its original March 28, 2023, release, but the action-packed trailer has already got fans buzzing about Deverakonda's intense new role.
'Kingdom' promises plenty of drama and thrills
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom features music by Anirudh Ravichander and slick editing from Navin Nooli. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, the film also stars Vijay Deverakonda.
With action scenes choreographed by Yannick Ben and others—and a tagline like "From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king"—this one promises plenty of drama and thrills for moviegoers.