Prithviraj Sukumaran: Creative streak in Indian cinema inspires me
Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is loving the fresh energy in Hindi cinema, especially from directors like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Hansal Mehta.
He shared, "We were all in awe of what Bollywood is achieving," and credited these filmmakers for inspiring Malayalam creators to step up their storytelling.
'Remember when Malayalam films looked to Bollywood for inspiration?'
Sukumaran remembers when Malayalam films struggled to find strong scripts and looked to Bollywood for inspiration.
Now, with so many bold and creative Hindi films out there, he feels regional cinema has entered a new phase—one where quality content is expected as the norm.
For me, script quality is everything
Currently starring in Sarzameen with Kajol and Daayra with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sukumaran says script quality is everything for him.
He hopes this creative streak across industries keeps going—even if it's just a phase—for the sake of better stories everywhere.