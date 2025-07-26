Prithviraj Sukumaran: Creative streak in Indian cinema inspires me Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is loving the fresh energy in Hindi cinema, especially from directors like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Hansal Mehta.

He shared, "We were all in awe of what Bollywood is achieving," and credited these filmmakers for inspiring Malayalam creators to step up their storytelling.