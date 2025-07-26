Next Article
'Saiyaara' vs 'Sanam Teri Kasam': Harshvardhan Rane calls Ahaan Panday 'better'
Saiyaara is making waves—this romantic drama, out since July 18, has already pulled in over ₹190cr in just eight days.
After a fan called both Saiyaara and the re-released Sanam Teri Kasam the year's best love stories, Harshvardhan Rane gave a shoutout to Ahaan Panday, saying he's "way better" than himself.
'STK' directors praise 'SY' team
Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru congratulated the Saiyaara team, praising Yash Raj Films's romance game and calling out the strong performances from Panday and Aneet Padda under Mohit Suri's direction.
Fun fact: Saiyaara is actually a remake of Sanam Teri Kasam—which itself became India's top-grossing re-released film this year.