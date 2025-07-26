'Saiyaara' vs 'Sanam Teri Kasam': Harshvardhan Rane calls Ahaan Panday 'better' Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Saiyaara is making waves—this romantic drama, out since July 18, has already pulled in over ₹190cr in just eight days.

After a fan called both Saiyaara and the re-released Sanam Teri Kasam the year's best love stories, Harshvardhan Rane gave a shoutout to Ahaan Panday, saying he's "way better" than himself.