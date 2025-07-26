Next Article
'Harry Potter' reboot set revealed on Google Earth: Details here
The Harry Potter TV reboot is officially in the works and aiming for a 2027 release.
Thanks to a sharp-eyed Reddit user using Google Earth's historical imagery, fans just got an early look at the freshly built Privet Drive set at Warner Bros. studio—the iconic house where Harry grew up with the Dursleys.
More than 10 years of magical adventures planned for fans
HBO Max kicked off production last July 2025 and dropped a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.
The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron, with John Lithgow stepping in as Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid.
Unlike the original movies, this series plans to explore Rowling's magical universe in much more detail—and it's expected to run all the way until 2037!
