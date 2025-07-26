'Harry Potter' reboot set revealed on Google Earth: Details here

More than 10 years of magical adventures planned for fans

HBO Max kicked off production last July 2025 and dropped a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.

The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron, with John Lithgow stepping in as Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

Unlike the original movies, this series plans to explore Rowling's magical universe in much more detail—and it's expected to run all the way until 2037!

