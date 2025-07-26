'Hera Pheri 3': Akshay confirms he's back with Paresh, Suniel
Akshay Kumar has set the record straight: his fallout with Paresh Rawal over "Hera Pheri 3" wasn't a publicity stunt.
"When things go legal, it's not for show—it's real," he told The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra Season 2.
The good news? He confirmed that he, Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are all back for the much-awaited sequel.
What happened between Akshay and Paresh
Earlier this year, Paresh Rawal left the project due to legal issues with the producers, putting "Hera Pheri 3" on hold and disappointing fans everywhere.
Behind the scenes, producer Firoz Nadiadwala says Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan worked hard to keep conversations going between everyone.
Priyadarshan is involved in the project, contributing to the writing process.
How things got sorted between the 2 actors
Suniel Shetty played peacemaker by urging Akshay and Paresh to talk directly instead of letting misunderstandings grow.
He shared that neither actor spoke badly about the other—even recalling how Akshay once stood up for Paresh during a tough moment with a journalist.
Their mutual respect helped bring everyone back together and saved the franchise.