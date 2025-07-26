'Hera Pheri 3': Akshay confirms he's back with Paresh, Suniel Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Akshay Kumar has set the record straight: his fallout with Paresh Rawal over "Hera Pheri 3" wasn't a publicity stunt.

"When things go legal, it's not for show—it's real," he told The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra Season 2.

The good news? He confirmed that he, Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are all back for the much-awaited sequel.