Ruchi Gujjar slaps producer at event, accuses him of cheating
At a Mumbai film screening, actress Ruchi Gujjar made headlines by slapping producer Man Singh with her chappal.
The bold move was part of a protest against Karan Singh Chauhan, whom Gujjar accuses of cheating her out of ₹25 lakh and a promised co-producer role.
Gujjar's allegations against Chauhan
Gujjar says she transferred ₹25L to Chauhan's studio, expecting to co-produce a Sony TV serial—but claims the money funded So Long Valley instead.
When she asked for her money back, she alleges Chauhan threatened her.
Now there's an FIR for cheating, and Mumbai Police are investigating the case by checking banking records and documents.