Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to announce their captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after choosing not to retain former skipper Faf du Plessis.

In response, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has endorsed Virat Kohli as the ideal choice for the role.

De Villiers praised Kohli's exceptional leadership abilities, expressing confidence in his potential to lead RCB to their maiden IPL title.

