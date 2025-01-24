AB de Villiers wants Virat Kohli to lead RCB again
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to announce their captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after choosing not to retain former skipper Faf du Plessis.
In response, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has endorsed Virat Kohli as the ideal choice for the role.
De Villiers praised Kohli's exceptional leadership abilities, expressing confidence in his potential to lead RCB to their maiden IPL title.
Endorsement
De Villiers endorses Kohli's leadership for RCB
In a statement, de Villiers said, "Friends, I think Virat Kohli is the only option [for RCB's captaincy choice]. He is near the end of his career, more inspired than ever before. Till the time he gets the form and score runs, we are used to watching him play match-winning innings. It's like a swansong."
Meanwhile, this endorsement comes as RCB faces uncertainty over its leadership ahead of the 2025 IPL season.
Past experience
Kohli's previous captaincy stint with RCB
Notably, Kohli led the team from the 2013 IPL season till 2021, narrowly missing out on the IPL trophy in 2016.
However, he had stepped down from the leadership role after the 2021 season to focus on his batting.
Despite recent struggles in international cricket, especially in Tests, Kohli's leadership skills are unquestionable.
Meanwhile, his return as RCB's captain could revive their title hopes and his form.
Stats
Kohli's overall IPL numbers and captaincy record
Kohli took over as RCB's full-time captain in 2013.
Overall, from 2013 to 2021, Kohli led the team in 143 matches, having won 66 of them and losing as many as 70. He also owns a 46.15 winning percentage and a 48.95 losing percentage.
Meanwhile, since his IPL debut in 2008, Kohli owns 8,004 runs across 252 matches.
Notably, he boasts a strike rate of 131.97 including eight hundreds and 55 fifties.