'More founders, more...': 'Shark Tank India' drops teaser for S05

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 09, 2025
04:56 pm
Shark Tank India Season 5 is on the horizon, with makers recently unveiling an exciting teaser. SonyLIV posted a short promo on Instagram, revealing that, since 2021, the show has been a launching pad for countless startups. The caption read, "Turning 5 never looked this fierce!" "More fire. More founders. More deals. Shark Tank India is back & Season 5 registrations are now open." With a mix of veteran and new sharks, Season 5 promises to help new entrepreneurs.

The show released a hilarious promo in June

Last month, the show posted another promo, hilariously taking a dig at Narayana Murthy's controversial comments on how employees should strive for 70-hour work weeks. The June teaser for Shark Tank India Season 5 featured fictional CEOs lamenting about employees leaving to start their own ventures. A cheeky voiceover sarcastically advises viewers against quitting their jobs to start their own businesses, and to not register for Shark Tank's new season, hilariously intending them to do the opposite.

Who are the Sharks this time?

The fifth season of Shark Tank India is expected to bring in a new lineup of business founders joining the iconic panel, even though the names of the new Sharks haven't been disclosed yet. While veterans like Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta have been permanent fixtures as Sharks, previous seasons have seen Ashneer Grover, Amit Jain, Radhika Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and more step into the tank.