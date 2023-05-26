India

Rs. 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch amid boycott

Rs. 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch amid boycott

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 26, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

The BJP-led Centre has announced the minting of Rs. 75 coins to commemorate the new Parliament's launch

As the opposition parties consolidated their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre has announced the minting of Rs. 75 coins to commemorate the launch. Meanwhile, chipping away at the opposition's boycott, seven non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties have announced their intention to attend the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of insulting the President, as many as 19 opposition parties have decided to boycott the new Parliament's inauguration, scheduled on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for the President to inaugurate it instead of the PM, as the President is the country's highest constitutional authority.

Coin 44 mm in diameter, weighs 35 gram

The Rs. 75 coin will be circular, 44 mm in diameter, have 200 serrations along the edges, and its metallic composition will have a quaternary alloy of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc. The 35-gram coin will have an image of the new Parliament building and the Lion Capital of Ashoka inscribed on it, along with the text "Satyamev Jayate."

Press Club objects to restrictions on entry of journalists

Which parties will attend the inauguration?

While 19 opposition parties have declared to boycott the inauguration, the Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal, and Telugu Desam Party have announced to attend the inauguration. These seven non-NDA parties collectively have 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which will help the ruling BJP save face.

60,000 workers involved in construction to be felicitated

The inauguration ceremony will be held in two phases, starting at 7:30am with a havan and puja near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. It will be followed by the installation of the Sengol, the screening of two short films, and the release of the commemorative coin and stamp. Around 60,000 workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament will be felicitated.