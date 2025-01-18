What's the story

A 77-year-old woman from Retyakheda village in Maharashtra's Amravati district was brutally assaulted on December 30, 2024, over suspicions of practicing black magic.

The incident came to light when her son and daughter-in-law returned from work on January 5, 2025, and filed a police complaint.

According to the complaint, neighbors accused the elderly woman of black magic, leading to a brutal assault.