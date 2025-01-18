Maharashtra: Elderly woman brutally assaulted over black magic suspicion
A 77-year-old woman from Retyakheda village in Maharashtra's Amravati district was brutally assaulted on December 30, 2024, over suspicions of practicing black magic.
The incident came to light when her son and daughter-in-law returned from work on January 5, 2025, and filed a police complaint.
According to the complaint, neighbors accused the elderly woman of black magic, leading to a brutal assault.
Details of the brutal assault on elderly woman
Reportedly, the elderly woman was beaten with sticks, slapped, and branded with hot iron rods on her hands and legs. The attackers allegedly forced her to drink urine and eat dog excreta.
Further, she was humiliated by being paraded with a garland of slippers around her neck.
Amravati Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand confirmed the seriousness of the incident and said an investigation is underway.
Investigation underway in remote village
A police official has been tasked with verifying the incident in Retyakheda village, which falls in a remote forested area of Chikhaldara taluka.
Authorities are also investigating if local police tried to hush the complaint.
"Action will be taken in case of any lapse," Anand assured.
The victim's son and daughter-in-law met senior officials on Friday, demanding action in this case.
Separate incident of black magic fraud reported
Separately last week, a self-proclaimed godman was arrested in Thane for duping a woman by convincing her that he could cure her family from a 'black magic curse.'
The godman allegedly demanded ₹8.87 lakh and asked her to get a dead body for rituals.
A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.