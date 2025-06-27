Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' likely to earn ₹13cr on opening day
What's the story
Kannappa, one of the most awaited films of the year, was released on Friday amid much fanfare. The movie has been in the news for its grand visuals and star-studded cast, including cameos by Prabhas and Mohanlal. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, it is likely to earn around ₹13cr on its opening day at the Indian box office. It has already earned ₹1.06cr at the time of writing.
Box office prediction
'Ginna' had earned ₹1.65cr during its entire run
Bala told Indiatimes, "I feel the film will do between ₹12cr and ₹13cr on the first day. It has grand visuals and features big names in extended cameos. These factors will give it a boost." If this prediction comes true, Kannappa will be a turning point for lead actor Vishnu Manchu. His last release Ginna had earned around ₹1.65cr during its entire run, according to Lets Cinema.
Star power
'Kannappa': A hunter's tale
Kannappa is an action drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The film stars Manchu as a hunter who becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal in key extended cameos, adding to its star power. Being a pan-India film, Kannappa could help Manchu establish himself in the Hindi market as well.