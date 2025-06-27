'Kannappa' is now running in theaters

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' likely to earn ₹13cr on opening day

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Jun 27, 2025

What's the story

Kannappa, one of the most awaited films of the year, was released on Friday amid much fanfare. The movie has been in the news for its grand visuals and star-studded cast, including cameos by Prabhas and Mohanlal. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, it is likely to earn around ₹13cr on its opening day at the Indian box office. It has already earned ₹1.06cr at the time of writing.