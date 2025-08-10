'The Crow' reboot arrives on OTT: What to know
Bill Skarsgard's take on The Crow lands in India on August 14, 2025, streaming via Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium.
This reboot reimagines the 1994 cult classic with a modern edge, bringing back the dark, gothic vibe for a new generation.
While it didn't make huge waves at first, it's still part of the iconic franchise that fans know from titles like The Crow: Salvation.
Cast and characters
The movie follows Eric Draven (Skarsgard), a musician brought back to life to avenge his and his fiancee's murder—classic gothic revenge with updated style.
FKA Twigs stars as Shelly Webster, joined by Danny Huston as Vincent Roeg and supporting roles from Jordan Bolger and Isabella Wei.
Skarsgard shared that filming was emotionally intense for him, showing just how much heart went into reviving this story.