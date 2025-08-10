'The Crow' reboot arrives on OTT: What to know Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Bill Skarsgard's take on The Crow lands in India on August 14, 2025, streaming via Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium.

This reboot reimagines the 1994 cult classic with a modern edge, bringing back the dark, gothic vibe for a new generation.

While it didn't make huge waves at first, it's still part of the iconic franchise that fans know from titles like The Crow: Salvation.