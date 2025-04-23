How to set JioHotstar watchlist for easy access to favorites
What's the story
JioHotstar has become a go-to destination for entertainment junkies, with its humongous library of movies and shows.
But setting up a watchlist on JioHotstar can make your experience even better. It lets you arrange and access your favorite content with ease.
Here are some simple steps to set up your watchlist effortlessly, so that you never miss out on the latest or your all-time favorites.
Installation
Download and install the app
To start, download the JioHotstar app from Google Play Store. Make sure that your device meets the requirements for installation.
After downloading, open the app and sign in using your credentials. If you don't have an account, create one by following the simple registration process using your mobile number and an OTP.
Browsing
Navigate to your favorite content
After logging in, you will be able to explore a ton of categories, including movies, TV shows, and originals on JioHotstar.
You can also use filters for genre or language to narrow down your search, customizing the options according to your liking.
This simplified process makes it easier for you to find content that matches your interests, making your viewing experience more enjoyable.
Adding titles
Add titles to your watchlist
Once you find a movie or show you want to add to your watchlist, click on it for details.
Look for an option saying "+ Watchlist" or something along those lines within the description page of each title.
Tap on this option; it will save the title in a dedicated section of your account.
Quick access
Accessing your watchlist
For quick access to all saved titles, tap "My Space" at the bottom. Here, you will find the "Watchlist" section, where every title you've added is stored neatly.
This handy feature makes sure that you can easily find and enjoy your favorite content without having to navigate through JioHotstar's extensive library, again and again.
It makes your viewing seamless and more enjoyable.
Information
How to manage your watchlist
Regularly review items within this list to keep them relevant over time, removing watched ones and adding new interests to keeps things fresh. If you no longer want an entry in watchlist, tap on it and press "Added" appearing in place of "+ Watchlist."