How to access frequently used contacts on PhonePe
PhonePe, one of the most popular digital payment platforms in India, offers users a seamless way to handle their transactions.
One of the most useful features of the app is the ability to quickly access frequently used contacts.
Here's how you can access these contacts on PhonePe and make your transactions faster.
Step #1
Accessing the PhonePe app
To begin configuring favorites, first open the PhonePe app on your smartphone.
Ensure you are logged into your account. If not, you'll have to enter your credentials to reach the main dashboard.
The design of the app is intuitive, so you won't have much trouble going through its features and options.
This makes the transaction process smoother for all users.
Step #2
Navigating to contacts
Once you enter the PhonePe app, head over to the "To Mobile Number" section in the main menu.
This section displays all the saved contacts that are available for transactions on PhonePe.
To ensure smooth and hassle-free payments, it is important to keep this contact information updated and accurate.
This way, your transactions will go through without interruptions, using the benefit of digital payments.
Step #3
Selecting contacts
In the contacts section of PhonePe app, scroll carefully through your list and identify/select contacts you frequently transact with or deem important for your payments.
By tapping on the contacts, you can send/receive money from them.
In the future, simply tap on "To Mobile Number" in the PhonePe app, and click on the desired contact for performing a transaction.