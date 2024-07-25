Why Shweta Tiwari accepted 'challenging' role in KJo's upcoming series
Shweta Tiwari, known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has confirmed her participation in a new web series by Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar. This announcement comes after her recent appearance in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force and an upcoming role in Singham Again. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Tiwari revealed some details about her character, stating, "I play a don-like character who wears a saree and smokes cigarettes."
Tiwari welcomes challenging role and career transition
Tiwari described her new role excitedly, saying, "It was a very challenging role and that's why I wanted to do it." "I've always told myself - 'do what you like.' I've been a lead face in television but when I'm stepping out and foraying into something else, I want to explore different parts." "I know that I've to accept smaller roles if I want to work with a certain director or an actor."
Tiwari reflects on past discrimination, prioritizes quality over pay
Tiwari also shared her experiences of discrimination during her transition from television to film. She recalled an incident where a well-known director hesitated to cast her due to her TV background. Despite these hurdles, Tiwari remains dedicated. "I'm very content in my life today. Be it personal life or work, I'm very much at peace with everything," she said, adding that she sometimes offers to work for free if producers cannot afford her fee.