How to switch profiles on Amazon Prime Video
What's the story
Switching accounts on Amazon Prime Video can improve your viewing experience by letting multiple people access their personalized content.
This feature comes especially handy for families or shared devices, where everyone has different preferences and watchlists.
Knowing how to switch between accounts efficiently makes sure everyone is able to enjoy their favorite shows and movies without any trouble.
Navigate settings
Access account settings easily
To switch accounts, you'll first have to access the account settings in the app.
Open the Prime Video app, tap on your profile icon on the top right corner, and hit 'Settings'.
Here, you will have the option to manage different aspects of your account, including switching profiles.
Knowing this section will make it easier for you to navigate when you have to switch accounts.
Profile management
Add multiple profiles for convenience
PrimeVideo lets you create up to six profiles on a single account.
To add a new profile, head back to the profile icon and tap on "Add New" or "Manage Profiles."
Give the new profile a name and customize it as you like.
Having multiple profiles makes sure that everyone has their own recommendations and watch history, adding to the element of personalization.
Swift transition
Quick switch between profiles
Once you've set up multiple profiles, switching between them is easy.
Simply tap on your current profile icon again and all available profiles linked with your account will show up.
Tap on the one you want from this list for an immediate switch.
This quick transition would ensure minimal interruption in your viewing time, while keeping your individual preferences intact.
Resolve problems
Troubleshoot common issues efficiently
If you face problems while switching accounts, say unable to load a different profile or getting errors during playback after switching, try logging out of all devices through "Settings" under "Account and Settings."
Then, log back in with your credentials before attempting a switch again.
This step usually resolves common glitches associated with account transitions.